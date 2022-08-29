With most schools back in session, parents are facing familiar challenges, such as negotiating tight schedules and making sure they’re sending the kids off with nutritious lunches. But this year, higher prices at the grocery store are forcing a more careful look at those lunchtime selections as well as weeknight family meals.
Megan Fira, a dietitian with a bachelor’s degree in culinary nutrition, is a wealth of information. She had some ideas for economizing on groceries and cutting corners when planning school lunches and meals.
“Keep in mind, about half of a child’s eating happens at school,” she said. “A balanced lunch should contain carbohydrates, protein, dairy, fruit and some vegetables.”
Breakfast and dinner on busy weekdays are important to balance nutritional requirements too. Fira has those bases covered as well — and how to get the job done economically.
Here are Fira’s tips:
Frozen budget heroes
“Find foods that fit within the family’s budget,” she said.
That means reaching for frozen fruits and vegetables instead of fresh.
“They generally are cheaper,” she said, “and they are frozen at their peak ripeness, meaning they have their max nutritional value.”
There are other benefits, too. Frozen fruits and veggies make it easy to put together nutritious smoothies for breakfast.
You can also sneak frozen veggies into baked goods, like black bean brownies or cookies — a tasty way to get extra protein into the lunchbox, after-school snacks or desserts. The kiddos will never suspect.
Another benefit? “Kids love Fruit Roll-Ups,” she said. “It’s easy to make your own with frozen fruits, and cheaper.”
To make them, cook frozen fruit down to concentrate the fruit and reduce the water. Then blend and dehydrate in the oven at a low heat for a couple hours.”
Get creative with protein
“Protein is the most expensive item on a grocery list,” Fira said. “Meat prices are skyrocketing daily. Switching to proteins such as hummus, beans, rice and tofu are a fraction of the price of meat and close to the same nutritional value.”
Since meat-filled sandwiches are the go-to for most school lunch pails, she suggests finding creative ways to skip the meat.
“Try replacing it with grilled veggies or a roasted hummus or avocado spread to give you a well-balanced sandwich at a fraction of the cost,” she said.
Still, she’s partial to thin-sliced roasted chicken breast in her sandwiches, saying “nothing tastes better.” To make the chicken, she suggests sprinkling your favorite seasonings over skinless, boneless chicken breasts and baking them at 350 degrees until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.
But if you want to save more money, reach for a whole chicken.
“Roast the whole thing the exact same way, and use the breast for sandwiches and the rest of the chicken for dinner or another meal.”
Buy in bulk
Shop in the bulk aisle for pasta, grains, beans, nuts and seeds.
“You can make a variety of different things with these,” Fira said, “like quinoa bowls and pasta salads. They can be eaten chilled or heat them up in a microwave.”
She suggested making a big pot of pasta.
“Then use the family’s favorite tomato sauce, and blend it with fresh or frozen vegetables like spinach, squash, mushrooms and basil,” she said.
It’s another sneaky way to work vegetables into a meal — no one will ever know.
“Something like that is easy to make in bulk and have readily available to just portion out for your kids for lunches,” she said.
Shop the mark-down aisle
This area of the grocery store is a treasure trove of lower-cost foods. Stores will mark down food because of the sell-by date. Keep in mind the sell-by date is different than the use-by date. The sell-by date is how long a product can be displayed for sale. The use-by date is the recommended date for using for best quality.
Fira especially likes to hunt for bread in the mark-down shelves.
“Grocery stores place bread on mark down because they are a day before their sell-by date,” she said. “Buy several bags and store in the freezer. To make sandwiches, place a couple of frozen slices in the fridge the night before to use the next day for lunch.”
We got some other tips from dealnews.com for shopping for economical meals in general:
• Use the sales flyers to help determine your weekly meals.
• Plan meals ahead of time. Before making your grocery list, take a look in the pantry and freezer to see what can be used to make meals that week.
• Think about budget-minded meals. Plan a weekly plant-based meal, which is going to be much less expensive, like a Meatless Monday.
• Stick to the grocery list and avoid getting enticed by other stuff.
• Go for generic brands. They have improved over time, and many retailers now have their own house brands, which are more affordable than the national brands.
• Never toss leftovers! Plan on eating them in the next day or two — as is or augmented — or freeze them to eat another time.
Contact the writer: teresa.farney@gazette.com