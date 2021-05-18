The month of May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. The fourth sunniest state in the United States with the highest average elevation, Colorado also has the nation’s highest per-capita rate of skin cancer.
Fortunately skin cancer is a cancer you can see, and is easily preventable, highly treatable and very curable.
An estimated 5 million new cases of skin cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year, and 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70. The good news is that the death rate is very low, especially when it is diagnosed and treated early.
Renata Prado MD is a dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon (Mohs is a micrographic surgery technique developed by Dr. Frederic Mohs) associated with Vanguard Skin Specialists. Vanguard has four offices in the Colorado Springs area: Northgate, Briargate, Broadmoor and Woodland Park.
Prado is very willing to share her advice, expertise, passion and wisdom on the topic of skin cancer. Her primary piece of advice: “Everyone should see a dermatologist yearly as an adult for a full body check.”
She adds that her exam includes observation of the skin from the scalp to the bottom of the feet, and if skin cancer is present it will be detected.
Prado adds three further pieces of advice when it comes to day-to-day living in our sunny state:
Avoid sun exposure if possible, especially between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when ultraviolet rays are strongest.
Wear sun-protective clothing.
Use sunscreen with at least 30 SPF as a third layer of protection, with special attention to exposed skin including the face, hands and the back of the neck.
The mentality regarding sun exposure has dramatically changed over the past 50 years. The attitudes that sunscreen products are unnecessary and that a glowing tan contributes to healthy, good looks are becoming increasingly outdated.
Briargate resident Mike Taylor, 68, is one of Prado’s patients. He describes spending his teen years and early adulthood worshipping the sun. He avoided using any kind of sunscreen, noting that at the time he and his peers had a minimal understanding of the drastic effects of how bad habits would later impact his life.
Another of Prado’s patients, Barb Negley, is adamant that “You’re better off to use your sunscreen!” After first being diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma 20 years ago, she now always uses sunscreen — even inside and outside her ears and on her eyelids. As a teen, Negley typically slathered on baby oil while soaking up the sun. Many older adults can relate to this then-popular practice, including Teresa Dagaz who also is Prado’s patient. “I’ve done everything wrong as far as skin care,” she said. As a body builder, Dagaz frequented tanning salons and had an “incredible tan!” She was first diagnosed with skin cancer in her mid-20s. Her advice is to get established with a dermatologist sooner than later to develop a baseline, and then continue with regular skin exams.
Monument resident Jerry Klazura listened to a radio program that featured Prado in May 2017. He was motivated to make an appointment with her immediately due to some concerns he was having, and Prado has managed his treatment ever since. “I had advanced melanoma on the back of my ear, where it was not visible to me or my wife. … I am extremely fortunate that it was removed just in time!”
Prado encourages her patients to have an awareness of the cumulative effects of ultraviolet radiation and how much sun exposure they actually get during an average day. She advises that there is “no safe tanning.” Riding in a car, walking to the mailbox, sitting by a window, or using a tanning booth or bed are all ways to be exposed to damaging rays. The biggest mistake people make is not using enough sunscreen and not reapplying it on a regular basis.
Suspicious lesions or moles need to be observed and monitored by a dermatologist, Prado said.
The three most common types of skin cancer are basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma. Treatment depends on type, location and size, and varies from simple excision to surgery, and chemotherapy or immunotherapy. Once a person has had a skin cancer diagnosis, there is a 60% chance of a second diagnosis within 10 years. Regular checkups and full body scans are a necessary precaution.
Being diligent and proactive, and practicing prevention every day year-round are key to prevention, treatment, and potentially curing skin cancer.
“The sooner a skin cancer is diagnosed, the more likely it is to be cured and to have a good final cosmetic outcome,” Prado said.