The tears flow easily for Pam Thomason when she talks about Roxy, the 3-year-old Pit Bull Terrier.
When Roxy’s owner was unable to care for her any longer, Thomason volunteered to foster the dog. But with two dogs and four cats of her own, adoption is not an option.
Until somebody comes along, Thomason walks the dog every day and has enlisted the help of several Teller County residents. “So many people have been so nice,” she said.
She apologizes for the tears. “I’m sorry; I do that about her.”
The emotions come from gratitude for the good deeds that have made life easier for Roxy. For instance, Laurie Kroeger, a resident of Teller County, donated a kennel. “What a great Good Samaritan,” Thomason said.
Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is serving as the dog’s sponsor. “I think it’s worth saying that AARF — Adoptable Animal Rescue Force — was willing to sponsor her,” Thomason said.
The next hurdle was finding a place to keep Roxy, so Thomason turned to Keith McKim who owns the Florissant Kennels. “Keith has just been awesome; he gives us the rescue-dog rate,” Thomason said. A bonus for Roxy is the newfound friendship with McKim’s Chihuahua. “The eight-pound Chihuahua sleeps with Roxy.”
To ensure Roxy’s good behavior, Thomason took her to six classes at TCRAS given by Jill Haffley, of Canine Behavioral Specialists. “Jill did the classes pro bono,” she said, producing Roxy’s diploma from the obedience course. “Jill has been my consultant.”
Thomason includes her husband, Kevin Thomason, on her gratitude list. “I spend at least two hours a day with Roxy and he never complains,” she said. “We’ve spent, not hundreds, but thousands of dollars on this dog.”
As well, Blue’s Pet & Dog Wash in Gold Hill Square provided a place for Thomason’s fliers advertising Roxy’s availability.
Thomason doesn’t buy the fact that pit bulls are not universally loved. “Here’s the thing; pit bulls are the most misunderstood breed in America,” she said. “It’s really sad; Roxy is loyal, loving, fun and she’s a people person.”
For information, call Thomason at 285-5056.