For one glorious week in December 1957, the Pikes Peak region was the epicenter of the baseball world.

The 56th annual Professional Association of National Baseball Leagues convention was held from Dec. 2-8, making Colorado Springs the smallest city to host that event. There were plenty of rumblings to catch the nation’s attention, particularly the western migrations of the Brooklyn Dodgers (to Los Angeles) and the New York Giants (to San Francisco).

The major league clubs met at The Broadmoor, while the various minor league representatives met at the Antlers.

The event marked the return of one legendary Colorado Springs figure and the departure of another.

Ford Frick, a former Gazette sportswriter and English teacher at Colorado Springs (now Palmer) High School and Colorado College, was the commissioner of baseball. Sky Sox catcher Sam Hairston had just finished his sixth and final season with the team.

Frick was twice a Colorado Springs resident, the terms interrupted by a stint working for the War Department during World War I.

Frick joined the sports staff of the New York American in 1922. He moved on to the Evening Journal where he covered the Yankees and served as Babe Ruth’s ghostwriter. That led to a job as publicity director for Major League Baseball.

Frick’s rapid rise continued as he became president of the National League in 1934 and then commissioner of baseball in 1951. He held the latter post until retiring in 1965.

While Frick was a sporting icon who began his career in Colorado Springs, Hairston is a legend for what he did there.

A veteran of the Negro Leagues, Hairston was the first African-American to sign with the Chicago White Sox and the second to play for the team. He arrived in Colorado Springs, the Class A affiliate of the White Sox, as a 30-year-old rookie in 1950 having just won the Triple Crown with the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro American League.

He was called up to the big leagues the next season, but his stay was agonizingly brief — just four games — though he nonetheless made a mark. His sons, Jerry and Sam, and his grandsons, Jerry Jr. and Scott, all played in the major leagues, making them one of only three families to have three generations of big leaguers. They’re also one of only two families (the Delahanty brothers are the other) to have five members reach the majors.

Sam Hairston returned to Colorado Springs in 1952 and was named MVP of the Western League the next season while leading the Sky Sox to their first championship. He won the batting title in 1955 as the Sky Sox took their second title.

Over the course of his career with Colorado Springs, Hairston hit .323 with 401 RBIs over 595 games. Throughout, he was the most popular player on the Sky Sox.

“He loved it here,” Jerry Hairston Sr. told The Gazette in 2011. “He loved the fans, and the fans loved him.”

Sam Hairston was enshrined into the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

“Colorado Springs was one of the greatest towns I played in,” Hairston told The Gazette in 1993. “And I played in ‘em all. I played in every league that’s ever been. No place was better than Colorado Springs.”