The Pikes Peak Ranger District announced Thursday that it will conduct prescribed burns on up to 750 acres in northern Teller and southern Douglas counties beginning this week and continuing through spring, conditions permitting.
Grass and brush, along with some downed timber dating back to the 2002 Hayman wildfire will be burned, stated the U.S. Forest Service/U.S. Department of Agriculture in a news release. The burns, which will be done in the area of the Turkey Tracks shooting range, are part of an ongoing hazardous fuels reduction project.
The burn area is approximately seven miles north of Woodland Park, along Forest Service Road 343 between Highway 67 and West Creek, the release stated.. Forest Road 343 will be closed during fire and monitoring operations.
“Prescribed burning remains one of the most effective methods of reducing fuels and reducing the potential for high intensity wildfires during more extreme fire conditions,” said Pikes Peak District Ranger Oscar Martinez in the release. “Completion of these burns is expected to reduce the overall risk to firefighters, recreating public, and nearby private lands.”
Each of the selected areas has been prepared in advance to ensure safe fire operations, states the release.
Expect smoke to be visible from Woodland Park as well as areas along the Front Range, including Denver and Colorado Springs.
