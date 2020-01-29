A friendship between Don Bartron and Jeff Book started when the former started coming into Book’s business, Pikes Peak Polaris, maybe 15 years ago. Off and on over the years, Bartron would bring his old all-terrain vehicle with a snowplow in to have Book work on it.
“It was worn out, just trashed, had so many miles because he used it so hard,” said Book, owner of the 300 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, store.
When Book determined the machine was no good, he looked around for a new one to donate to his friend. He presented it to Bartron at the beginning of January.
Book explained, “He wants to pay for this and that and I said ‘you know, you already paid enough for my freedom, so this is my re-pay,’” Book said. “So that’s what I did. And it made his day.”
Bartron, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam and Iraq, praised Book’s compassion for others. “The machine was a gift from his heart that caught me by surprise,” Bartron said. “It’s worth at least $8,000.”
In giving Bartron the machine, Book says he is paying tribute to his friend’s military service. “He was captured in ‘Nam’ and had to fight his way out,” Book said. “The stories he has are unreal.”
Known as “Gunny,” Bartron is retired from military service. “He was a Green Beret who served with the 10th Mountain Special Forces. If you’re ever in trouble you want him on your side,” Book said. “I try to help people when I can; it’s no big deal.”