Friday, the Pikes Peak Marathon was crowned as the best marathon in the country in USA TODAY's 10 Best Reader's Choice travel award contest.

The Pikes Peak Marathon beat out the Marine Corps Marathon held in Washington D.C. and the Shiprock Marathon out of the eponymously named city in New Mexico took third place.

An expert panel compiled the list of nominees for the category while readers voted on the winner over the course of four weeks, a release said.

“People love the challenge of Pikes Peak, in addition to the chance to visit the gorgeous state of Colorado,” Ron Ilgen, Pikes Peak Marathon race director said in a release. “Our entire organization is grateful to be chosen for this honor, and we look forward to welcoming this year’s runners.”

The marathon, founded in 1956, takes runners up to the summit of Pikes Peak at 14,115 feet and back down. It is the oldest continually held marathon in the country, according to the marathon web site.

This year's Pikes Peak Marathon will take place Sept.17 with its sister race The Pikes Peak Ascent, in which runners complete a half marathon by racing up Barr Trail to the summit of Pikes Peak, taking place Sept. 16.

Top 10 winners in the Best Marathon contest:

1. Pikes Peak Marathon, Manitou Springs, CO

2. Marine Corps Marathon, Washington, DC

3. Shiprock Marathon, Shiprock, NM

4. Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Chicago, IL

5. Humpy's Marathon, Anchorage, AK

6. Big Sur International Marathon, Big Sur, CA

7. Hatfield McCoy Marathon, Williamson, KY

8. Walt Disney World Marathon, Orlando, FL

9. New York City Marathon, New York, NY

10. Boston Marathon, Boston, MA

Course Records:

• Men’s Ascent - 2:01:06 (Matt Carpenter, 1993)

• Women’s Ascent - 2:24:58 (Kim Dobson, 2012)

• Men’s Marathon - 3:16:39 (Matt Carpenter, 1993)

• Women’s Marathon - 4:02:41 (Maude Mathys, 2019)