The first season of Woodland Park Cornhole, sponsored by the Pikes Peak Lions Club was a huge success. A total of 48 players played in the league for eight weeks.
The league is recreational, so players played with different teams each night but received individual scores and wins/losses. This allowed the players to get to know each other.
It was a nail-biter down to the last game, and the winner of the league was Jerome Hand, with second place won by Kirk DuoPonce.
The league was such a success that the Lions have decided to do it again this winter/spring. The new league will start Jan. 22. It is eight weeks, with play at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at Shining Mountain Golf Course in Woodland Park. For more information on the league call Terry Ratcliff at 314-276-0648 or go to tinyurl.com/yg97k22l. Space is limited to the first 48 players.
The league is run by the Pikes Peak Lions Club. All proceeds raised from the league will be donated to various charities, most of which are local. The club has set a goal this year of sending three campers to the Colorado Lions Camp, sponsoring sports teams in Woodland Park, donating to a food pantry, donating to the Library, and donating to various Lions Charities that help with vision issues. The club also helps area residents who cannot afford glasses.
Thanks to our sponsors who made this possible: Pikes Peak Credit Union; Mary Sekowski: Your Neighborhood Realt; Pikes Peak Polaris; Napa Auto Parts; Whole In the Wall Herb Shoppe; Mountain View Yogurt Plus; Home Town Garage; IREA; and My Free Water Store.