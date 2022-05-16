While the 100th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb by Gran Turismo will feature former champions like Robin Shute and David Donner, organizers last week announced the names of 14 newcomers to the race.
More than 80 drivers from 12 countries and 17 U.S. states will travel to Colorado Springs to compete on the 12.42-mile course on June 26 on what is considered America's Mountain.
The event's newcomers are Paul Hubers, Gunnar Jeannette, Levi Shirley, Jimmy Ford, Jonathan Meyer, Eduardo Vertiz, Jonny Lieberman, Gilles Nadeau, Loni Unser, Matus Huska, Nicolas Lapierre, Philippe Marion, Henry Hill and Takashi Oi.
“One of the enduring legacies of this historic race is the mix of hill climbers who bring decades of experience, along with the first-time drivers,” executive director Bob Bodor said in a statement. “We are excited to watch them compete on June 26.”
Unser is a fourth-generation racer from one of racing's biggest family names. She is the daughter of Johnny Unser, granddaughter of Jerry Unser Jr. and great-granddaughter of Jerry Unser. Her uncle and Colorado Springs native, Bobby Unser, was the most accomplished driver in Hill Climb history.
