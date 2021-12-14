The second annual online auction by Pikes Peak Historical Society was a success.
For years, PPHS held an in-person auction to help raise funds for its two museums and other activities. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the nonprofit was forced to look at other ways to host the event.
So, PPHS decided to take it virtually and had a successful first online auction last year.
The nonprofit tried it again, holding a four-day online auction last month.
“Local businesses from Teller and Park (counties) donated 76 quality items, including collectible coins, gift cards, minerals and gems and weekend getaways, including glamping opportunities,” said John Rakowski, PPHS president.
Through auction proceeds and donations, $9,100 was raised. That surpassed last year’s total.
A 6.39 carat orange/tan Emerald cut Topaz gemstone garnered the highest bid, selling for $711. It was faceted by Rakowski.
The money raised helps cover maintenance, insurance and operating cost of the main museum and the schoolhouse museum.
“We are extremely grateful to all our donors and bidders. We are so fortunate to be in such a supportive area with such generous businesses and individuals,” Rakowski said.
“The purpose of the society is to encourage the preservation of the history of Florissant and the west slope of Pikes Peak, and to educate the public regarding this historical legacy,” the nonprofit says on its website, pikespeakhsmuseum.org. PPHS “is funded solely through memberships and donations, and supports its mission through volunteers who serve on its numerous committees.”
PPHS owns The Pikes Peak Historical Society Museum, 18033 Teller County Road 1 in Florissant, and the Florissant Schoolhouse Museum, 2009 Teller County Road 31 in Florissant.
PPHS volunteers’ work includes managing the historic Florissant Pioneer Cemetery on behalf of Teller County, participating in a cleanup each spring along U.S. 24, planting flowers in Florissant through a beautification committee, and hosting free educational Chautauqua programs.
The museum is closed for the season, but special arrangements for tours are available by leaving a message at 719-748-8259.