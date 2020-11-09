Going, going, gone and the first online auction held by Pikes Peak Historical Society proved to be a profitable and fun endeavor.
Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, PPHS was unable to open the museums it operates or provide educational programs this year, which left a void in the income needed for basic maintenance of the museums.
For years, PPHS has held a live auction at Florissant Library and Lake George Charter School as a way to increase revenue, but that couldn’t happen either, so it was decided to attempt an online auction instead. “We were unsure how this would all work out, especially during these difficult times,” said John Rakowski, President of PPHS.
PPHS members Kathy Perry and Marianne Mogon coordinated the effort and received help and guidance from Allen Kerby of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation in setting up the auction. It was a team effort of several members who assisted in the various tasks involved with the auction — before, during and after. “We were overwhelmed and grateful for the community support both in donations and auction participants,” said Perry.
Over 78 items were donated to the auction by merchants and individuals from Teller and Park counties. Items ranged from a glamping outing to handmade items, gemstones, gift certificates, and everything in between. The auction also attracted bidders from other states including North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, and New York.
Besides the revenue from the auction itself, several people gave monetary donations including $2,000 from Park State Bank and Trust. “We were very pleased with all the support we received and the auction far exceeded our expectations,” Rakowski said.
Donations and an accounting of expenses are still coming in, but PPHS leadership feels they are very close to a total of $8,000 in profit. “It was a team effort of members of PPHS and the community,” said Perry. “Our gratitude is way beyond a mere thank you.”
PPHS is among the largest nonprofits in Teller County, with almost 500 members. Over 99% of the annual revenue is applied toward the museums and various programs. PPHS owns and operates two museums: The Pikes Peak Historical Society Museum, at 18033 Teller County Road 1 across from the Florissant Post Office; and the Schoolhouse Museum located at Teller County Road 31 and Wildhorn.
PPHS volunteers also manage the historic Florissant cemetery on behalf of Teller County and they present free educational programs. The organization installed beautiful sandstone signs for the town of Florissant and built an informational kiosk on the east side of town.
All programs are done without taxpayer money. They are funded completely by donations, memberships, grants, and the generosity of the citizens of Teller and Park counties. They are an IRS qualified 501©(3) nonprofit organization, incorporated and operating since 1988.