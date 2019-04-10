The Pikes Peak Historical Society will host Steven Wade Veatch for a Chautauqua on Cripple Creek history, the contributions of the Penrose brothers, and a look at the most important rock collection in Colorado.
Chautauqua is an adult education movement in the United States, highly popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
This Chautauqua will start with the early days of Cripple Creek when it was a brawling mining camp. The discussion will include the work of two United States Geological Survey geologists who conducted the first geological investigations in the district. These two scientists created a collection of representative rocks that played a key role in the early scientific work in the gold camp and directly contributed to the fortunes of Cripple Creek mine owners and to the success of the “World’s Greatest Gold Camp.”
Veatch, a geoscientist, was born in Denver, and grew up in the Pikes Peak region. He has a master’s degree in Earth science from Emporia State University. Veatch is known for his articles, books and presentations on local history.
The discussion is at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lake George Charter School. Admission is free and refreshments are served. No reservation is required. For more information call 748-8259 or 748-3861.