FLORISSANT • Pikes Peak Historical Society is looking to re-open the museum on a limited basis.
“Tentative plans for opening beginning May 1, Saturday and Sunday afternoons 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment by calling 719-748-8259. After Memorial Day, we may be able to add more scheduled open times,” said John Rakowski, President of the organization.
Visitors will see a new exhibit added to the Ute Room. Carolynne Cummings Forster, a member of PPHS for over 10 years, donated her father’s collection of Ute artifacts. “Giving this collection to the museum just seemed right and I wanted to pass on this portion of my family’s heritage where others could enjoy,” she said.
Her father, Frank Cummings was born on the Ute Reservation in White Rocks, Utah in 1918. His father died when Cummings was 8, and his mother struggled to raise her two sons, eventually moving Frank to live with relatives.
As his mother was Ute and his father was Scottish, Frank found it difficult to balance between the two cultures and ran away at age 12. He eventually made it to Walden, where he worked for a cattle ranch. He met Ruth Elaine Geer when he was 14 and she was only 7. Their friendship grew and they were married in 1946 when Ruth turned 21.
Cummings joined the Navy and served for six years while his wife lived in Longmont with relatives before moving to Denver. After his stint in the Navy, he got a job with the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad and retired 25 years later.
“Dad was quiet and humble just wanted to give me and my two older brothers a better experience growing up than what he did,” said Carolynne.
As children, the Cummings were taken to Pow Wows, a trip to Gallup, N.M. for a Sun Dance as well as Scottish celebrations. Carolynne’s fondest memories are when they would visit their cabin in Alma and, while hiking in the woods, her father would open up about his Ute heritage and his love for the outdoors. Cummings was a Boy Scout Leader in Denver and assisted his son, an educator with Jefferson County, when he took his students on field trips.
Cummings died of diabetes in 1992 and left his daughter with many relics of his Ute heritage. Carolynne told of one that she helped find. During a trip back from a Pow Wow, she spotted an eagle feather fan laying in the road. They stopped and picked it up. It is one of the items included in the display.
There is also a woven grass water jug with pitch inside to make it waterproof, an eagle-bone whistle used by a medicine man, and a ceremonial pipe and stone war club made by Cummings. The display also includes arrowheads, a coup stick, baskets, pottery, beaded items, ceremonial items, and many other authentic Ute relics.
“It’s really a remarkable and valuable addition to our museum,” said Rakowski.
The case displaying the collection was brought to the museum by members Jeff and Robyn Proper. Lois Voeltz set up the display and Celinda Kaelin assisted with descriptions.
“I don’t know the whole history of the beautiful artifacts,” Carolynne said. “Oh, to be able to have one more day with my Dad and ask all my questions. I do hope people will enjoy looking at the display and know they were collected and cared for by a very special man.”