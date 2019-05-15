The Pikes Peak Historical Society invites you to learn more about The Pony Express at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lake George Charter School, 38874 U.S. 24, in Lake George.
The fascinating story of the Pony Express will be told by presenter Ken Valles. Pictures and video clips will be shown of paintings, stamps, routes, stables, posters, historical markers, stations, office headquarters, statues, memorabilia, museums — even Bibles — and of the 150th anniversary in Julesburg, Colo., and Sidney, Neb. Also on display will be Valles’ personal collection including: books, movies, photos, sample Bibles, maps, posters, and more. The items are not for sale. A colorful, pictorial summary booklet is available for a donation of $15 or more to the nonprofit KP Chronicles.
Though born in Chicago, Valles has, over the last 40 years, studied and traveled much of the American West and Southwest, including working with people of the Navajo Nation. He also has studied the Pacific Theater of WWII and Japanese martial arts for 40 years. He has made various presentations in numerous states and foreign countries.
He began KP Chronicles to share America’s unique history to young and old alike, including aspects of patriotism, U.S. and other cultures, little-known facts, and elements of faith. Most of his presentations include a corresponding costume or outfit, displays, video clips, photo album and projected photos. General topics include: The Early American West, WWII Pacific Theater, Incredible Colorado and Japanese Martial Arts.
This program is presented as a public service of the Pikes Peak Historical Society. Admission is free.