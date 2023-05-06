Judge James Castello, the founder of Florissant, made his mark in both Park and Teller Counties (which at the time was still El Paso County), and the territory of Colorado. On June 18, Pikes Peak Historical Society is excited to welcome Robert Cox, third-generation grandson of Judge James Castello as their Chautauqua guest speaker.

James Castello was born in 1844. He moved his family to Fairplay in 1863 from Florissant, Mo. He operated a hotel until 1868, was a judge in Fairplay, and in 1865 became a member of the first state senate of the territory of Colorado. In 1870, he built a small ranch house on a 160-acre homestead in the western region of what was then El Paso County. He soon expanded to a trading post, a general store, and hostelry. In 1873 a post office was established and Castello named the area Florissant after his boyhood home. The Castello’s were on friendly terms with the Utes and they shared meals and conversations together. Chiefs Ouray and Colorow were frequent visitors. Castello died in 1878 at the age of 64 and is buried in the Florissant Pioneer Cemetery.

Third generation grandson Robert Cox has taken on the persona of his iconic great-great-great grandfather due to his uncanny resemblance and will be presenting as Judge Castello. He plans to share stories and a tale or two portraying his great-great-great grandfather.

Cox was born in Cripple Creek,but grew up in Ouray where he graduated high school. He spent 20 years in law enforcement, 14 of those with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. He served as publisher and editor of The Mountain Valley News in Cedaredge. Cox has authored other books; “Fishing Close to The Bank” chronicles his fishing experiences, and “Growing Up and Growing Old in Colorado” explores his youth. His most recent book, “For Where You Go, I Will Go: Destination Colorado” is the story of the Castello family.

His book “For Where You Go, I Will Go: Destination Colorado” will be available after the presentation for $22.00 cash or check (made out to Pikes Peak Historical Society) and Cox will sign copies. Other copies will be available at the museum for cash, checks, or credit card.

The Chautauqua’s are presented to the public free of charge as a public service of the Pikes Peak Historical Society. PPHS invites everyone to learn more about James Castello and the mark he made here before Colorado was even a state. This program is free and no reservation is required and is on Sunday, June 18, at 2 p.m. at the Lake George Charter School, 38874 US Hwy 24, Lake George, CO. The school is located only 4 minutes from Florissant, on the south side of Highway 24 just two tenths’ miles west of the Ferrell Propane lot. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.