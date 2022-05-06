Eric Swab, noted historian from Colorado Springs, will be telling stories from his latest book, “The Granite Attraction – Stories of the Pikes Peak Highway and Summit” at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15 as presented by Pikes Peak Historical Society at Lake George Charter School.
People began to venture on the highway to the summit in 1888 and America’s Mountain became an attraction for visitors. Through the years, it has been the source of tall tales, and stories of hardship and of failure. Swab did his research, and the book shares what he found about the history of this famed mountain. It concludes with the new railway system and visitor center, which opened in the summer of 2021.
After his presentation, Swab will be heading to Pikes Peak Museum on Teller 1 in Florissant to field questions and sign copies of his book, which be available for purchase in the museum gift shop.
In 2003, Swab retired and took up hiking, mostly on Pikes Peak. During his hikes, he would find evidence of human activity, which prompted him to do research on the area and its early inhabitants. One of his first projects was the Fremont Foundation Experimental Station. Swab has also worked with the forest service and researched Skelton Mountain Ranch near Woodland Park.
This program is presented as a public service of the Pikes Peak Historical Society. Admission is free and no reservation is required. For more information, call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.