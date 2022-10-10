FLORISSANT • Pikes Peak Historical Society is looking to raise funds for repairs to its School House Museum.
The Florissant Grange is hosting an Art Show/Contest and Sale fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the museum, located next to the Florissant Grange at 2009 CR 31.
PPHS received a grant of $5,000 from a local family to jumpstart repairs and restorations of the Florissant School Teacherage building. In addition to the grant funds, they are seeking additional donations to put towar the work, which is estimated to cost between $7,000 and $9,000.
In conjunction with this event, PPHS is opening the School House Museum next to the grange for a special “Meet the Teacherage” event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Florissant was growing in the 1800s and the little log cabin schoolhouse could no longer accommodate the increased number of students. In 1886, a building fund was initiated and a new schoolhouse was built. Next to the school, a teacher’s residence was built in 1907.
Anna Leone Engelking Rowe was one of the resident teachers from 1933 to 1935. Rowe even managed to lead a Girl Scout Troop her final year. She went on to teach fifth grade at Limon Elementary and eventually became superintendent for the Platte County School District. She was instrumental in establishing Platte Canyon High School in 1957.
Recently, PPHS acquired a bell and other items related to Rowe, which will join the current displays of a vintage collection of 1800s school desks, books and other schoolhouse memorabilia. In addition, the musuem is home to a beautiful collection of over 50 miniature historic buildings by well-known artist Ken Goehring.
Sometime in the early 1960s, when Florissant’s school closed, the building was moved to Woodland Park. It sat on the east side of what is currently the Ute Pass Cultural Center, and at one time served as Woodland Park Middle School. When the city began renovations of the Cultural Center, it was necessary to remove the teacherage, so it was donated to the Society at this time.
The teacherage is part of the PPHS main museum on Teller 1, and is open by appointment only. For more information on PPHS museums or the “Meet the Teacherage” event, call 719-748-8259.