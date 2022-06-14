LAKE GEORGE • Pikes Peak Historical Society will hold its Chautauqua Sunday at Lake George Charter School.
Guest speaker Linda Balough will share the story of Lt. Zebulon Pike, with a focus on the Southwestern expedition he and a team of soldiers made in 1806-07 to explore the more southern area of the Louisiana Purchase. Referencing Pike’s journal, Balough will help attendees track the route in Colorado toward Pikes Peak and on through the South Park, toward Leadville and back down toward Buena Vista.
She will also talk about the work of the Pike National Historic Trail Association to have the route through the western states and into Mexico designated by Congress as a National Historic Trail, much like the Santa Fe Trail and the Lewis and Clark Trail.
Balough brings a variety of work experience to her current position as the first vice president of the Pike National Historic Trail Association, including her work as author of a number of historical works, including an upcoming novel based on the life of the youngest Civil War veteran.
After moving to Colorado in 2001, her plan was to retire, but she quickly became involved in producing a local history textbook for the students of Park County. That project led to more involvement in history and historical preservation, including developing an immersion education pilot project for the students of Edith Teter Elementary school in Fairplay in partnership with the South Park City Museum.
She accepted a position as director of the Park County Office of Historic Preservation in 2005. Through her efforts, Park County was named a Preserve America Community in 2006. In 2008, when Congress officially designated the South Park National Heritage Area, the Park County Board of County Commissioners detailed Balough to take the position of executive director in addition to being director of Historic Preservation, Tourism, and Community Development.
Her talk begins at 2 p.m. at Lake George Charter School, 38874 Highway 24. This program is presented as a public service of the Pikes Peak Historical Society. Admission is free and no reservation is required. For more information, call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.