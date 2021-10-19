In the shadow of the successful online auction in 2020, Pikes Peak Historical Society is once again holding its annual auction online.
The auction is the PPHS major fundraising event of the year.
The auction will commence with a preview Nov. 3-5. Bidding starts at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 and ends at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. The auction will go live on the PPHS website, pikespeakhsmuseum.org. Just look for the auction icon that will take you to the auction site. Once there, everything is self-explanatory.
Donations of items for the auction can be made by calling the museum at 719-748-8259. “We are looking for services, gift certificates, trips, guided tours, handmade quilts, craft items and artwork, and cash donations are always welcome,” said Jeff McCammon, one of the organizers of the event.
PPHS is among the largest nonprofits in Teller County, with almost 500 members. Over 99% of its annual revenue is applied toward the two museums PPHS operates and various programs. PPHS owns and operates The Pikes Peak Historical Society Museum, 18033 Teller County Road 1, across from the Florissant Post Office, and the Schoolhouse Museum located at Teller County Road 31 and Wildhorn. Access to both museums is free to the public.
PPHS volunteers also manage the historic Florissant cemetery on behalf of Teller County and present free educational programs during the year on natural science or historical topics.
The organization installed beautiful sandstone signs for the town of Florissant and built an informational kiosk on the east side of town.
All of these programs are done without taxpayer money. They are funded completely by donations, memberships, grants, and the generosity of the citizens of Teller and Park counties. PPHS is an IRS qualified 501©(3) nonprofit organization, incorporated and operating since 1988.
With pandemic concerns, PPHS was only able to open the museums on a limited basis and was not able to offer educational programs in the past year-plus, but the cost of upkeep continues.
“We appreciate the support we receive by donations from businesses in Teller and Park counties for our auction. Our auction has great items for the house, weekend getaways at several resorts, collectibles, and gift certificates to local restaurants,” said John Rakowski, president of PPHS.
He added, “Good luck and happy bidding.”