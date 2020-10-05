Each fall, the Pikes Peak Historical Society holds an auction as its major fundraising event of the year. This year, due to Covid restrictions, the auction is being conducted online. The auction will go live on the PPHS website, pikespeakhsmuseum.org, just look for the auction icon that will take you to the auction site. Once there, everything is self-explanatory.
“We are looking for services, gift certificates, trips, guided tours, handmade quilts, craft items, artwork, and cash donations are always welcome,” said Kathy Perry, an event organizer.
Incorporated in 1988, PPHS is among the largest nonprofits in Teller County, with almost 500 members. Over 99% of the annual revenue is applied toward the museums and various programs.
PPHS owns and operates two museums: The Pikes Peak Historical Society Museum, at 18033 Teller County Road 1 across from the Florissant Post Office; and the Schoolhouse Museum located at Teller County Road 31 and Wildhorn. PPHS volunteers also manage the historic Florissant cemetery on behalf of Teller County and present free educational programs.
The organization installed sandstone signs for the town of Florissant and built an informational kiosk on the east side of town. All programs are done without taxpayer money. They are funded by donations, memberships, grants and the generosity of citizens.
With pandemic concerns, they have been unable to reopen the museums, but the cost of upkeep continues, which is why it was decided to hold the annual auction on line.
The auction will go live Oct. 23 to view all items. Bidding will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 24 and run through 7 p.m. Oct. 28.