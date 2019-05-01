An event in Woodland Park that features nature as subjects, the 2019 Pikes Peak Environmental Film Festival includes a Nature Resource Expo and 10 films.
Presented by the Woodland Park School District and the Environmental Education Council, the festival benefits the district’s WILD program launched last year by superintendent Steve Woolf.
The program is designed to help students take advantage of Colorado’s natural environment with sports activities such as hiking, hunting and fishing.
Among the films is “Return of the Desert Bighorn,” which follows wildlife biologists as they try to capture, collar and relocate desert bighorn sheep to restore a healthy population in West Texas.
Another film, “Water,” takes the viewer on a journey through glaciers, waterfalls, beaches, rivers and waterways, including Black Canyon of the Gunnison.
The National Park Service, Catamount Institute, Harvest Center, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Teller County’s Colorado State University Extension Office are among the local sponsors.
The festival includes up to 20 food vendors as well as the expo, which is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by the films from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Dickson Auditorium at the high school. Tickets are $5, as a suggested donation.