Same building, different office.
On the cusp of the new year, the staff of the Pikes Peak Courier moved offices to one just across the hall to No. 202 in what is often called “The Courier Building” at Paradise Road and U.S. 24 in Woodland Park.
David Langley designed the cedar-sided building, with the mountain modern look, in 1984. “That was the nature of the design of the day,” said Langley, principal architect with Langley and Associates.
Woodland Park developer the late Will Brown and the Karsten Corp. developed the property for what was then known as the Ute Pass Courier.
For decades, The Courier occupied the entire 1200 E. Highway 24 two-story building where writers, editor, advertisers and designers published the paper every week.
Along the way, the Ute Pass Courier became the Pikes Peak Courier.
In 2011, the owners at the time, Colorado Community Newspapers, moved the offices to one large room upstairs but the title remains, The Courier building.
When the late Ken Bauer and his wife Louise bought the building in 2012, Langley designed a remodel for both levels. “We added the entry facing Walgreens and designed the offices for Exostrategies,” Langley said.
Five years ago, The Gazette bought the newspaper from Bill and Cary Vogrin and kept the office in the building on a lease basis with the Bauers.
Samantha and Scott Kelley bought the building in 2018. In January, The Gazette signed a lease with the Kelleys for the former offices of Exostrategies which moved to Colorado Springs. A New York Life representative had occupied that space until recently.
Last week, Courier sales representative Anita Riggle and reporter Pat Hill moved their equipment across the hall. Same building, same entrance, different office. Just turn to the right once inside the doors now, instead of to the left.
“It is so great to have an office in the same building and we are happy to be a part of the community in Teller County,” said Riggle, advertising sales representative for the Courier.y
Many of our readers and advertisers still like to do business in person, and enjoy seeing Riggle’s smiling face when they enter the office. Similarly, Hill often conducts interviews from the office. However, in the time of COVID, the building’s regular staff of two is working remotely at least some of the time.
Reach Riggle at 719-686-6457 (the phone numbers have not changed) or anita.riggle@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Hill’s office line is 719-686-6458 or she may be reached by email at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Courier reporters include Hill, sports reporter Danny Summers and multiple freelancers. Michelle Karas is the newspaper’s editor.