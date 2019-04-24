We welcome your viewpoint. Send letters of 300 words or fewer to hannah.maginot@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
AN OPEN LETTER TO A DEER BY THE HIGHWAY
I recently was driving back up from the Springs and saw one of your kind on the side of the road, more than likely killed by one of our vehicles. I’m very sorry this happened.
I understand that the forest just across the road always appears to be greener and somehow more habitable. We humans suffer from the same “grass is greener” syndrome. You would think we would all learn to be satisfied, but it just isn’t so. Admittedly, we don’t need to elude lions and bears with any regularity, but we do have our own set of concerns and have learned to cross the road with discretion.
I would like you to work with the herd and see if you can convince them that those autos and trucks are not to be trifled with. Standing right alongside the highway is not recommended any time of day or night, and certainly never in bad weather. You should know by now that our vehicles weigh upwards of 3,000 pounds and should be considered extremely dangerous when moving. Don’t take this in the wrong way, but don’t you think there might be a breakdown in genetic pass down within your species that needs to be addressed? Is it really so difficult to look both ways and proceed with caution?
If you agree to work on that, we will give attention to remaining on high alert and driving within the speed limit. Our insurance companies don’t like distributing their profits, and we certainly don’t like them raising our rates. We can help each other here.
And, just a word of warning. They’re talking about controlled bow hunting to reduce the local herd. My recommendation is to head for outlying areas and stay clear of towns.
Fred Gustafson
Florissant