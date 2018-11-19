MUSIC
NOV. 26
CHRIS ISAAK HOLIDAY TOUR
8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39.50-$79.50; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
NOV. 28-29
“AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS”
Colorado Springs Conservatory, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $20; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
DEC. 1
LET THERE BE PEACE
America the Beautiful’s Men’s Barbershop Chorus, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $10 in advance, $15 at door, free for ages 12 and younger; atbchorus.com.
HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $20 and up. Tickets: 520-7649, pikespeakcenter.com.
SING IT TO ME SANTA
Featuring The Fray and Tracksuit Wedding, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $40-$45; axs.com.
DEC. 1-2
“HALLELUJAH”
Messiah Choruses and Christmas Classics with Sanctuary Choir, Orchestra and Handbells, 6 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South. Donations of canned goods to benefit Mercy’s Gate Food Pantry accepted; 574-6700, v7pc.org/concert.
DEC. 2
“’TIS THE SEASON — THE STORIES”
Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $12-$25. Tickets: 520-7649, pikespeakcenter.com.
LESSONS AND CAROLS FOR THE CHRISTMAS SEASON
3:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., free-will offering; 632-8836.
CHRISTMAS CAROL SING
Christmas songs in Spanish and English, 5-7 p.m., Iglesias Nuevo Vida, 801 N. Circle Drive, free-will offering to benefit One Voice Missions Partners; tinyurl.com/yar6gvgy.
WOODLAND PARK WIND SYMPHONY GALA HOLIDAY CONCERT
6 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. concert, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, free admission; 687-2210, woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
DEC. 3
“SONGS FOR THE SEASON”
Ingrid Michaelson Trio with the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver, $15-$89. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y7hdnwgv.
DEC. 4
“HOLLY AND IVY”
Air Force Academy Concert Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., free. Tickets required: 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
DEC. 6
JIM BRICKMAN — “A JOYFUL CHRISTMAS”
7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$68; 520 7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
HAZEL MILLER — A VERY SOULFUL CHRISTMAS
8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15 in advance, $20 at door; stargazerstheatre.com.
DEC. 7
UGLY SWEATER HOLIDAY PARTY
Featuring Tinker’s Damn Band, 7-10 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing, 1840 Dominion Way, free; tinyurl.com/ycf4fnnf.
JINGLE JAM
Featuring Ginuwine & Jon B., 8 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $24 and up; pueblomemorialhall.com.
DEC. 7-8
“A CLASSICAL CHRISTMAS”
Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver, $15 and up; tinyurl.com/y8mytufz.
DEC. 8
“THE SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS”
With The Denver Brass and German lunch, 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $80. Reservations: 1-303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org.
CHRISTMAS HANDBELL CONCERT
7 p.m., Monument Community Presbyterian Church, 238 Third St., Monument, free-will offering; Betty Jenik, 488-3853.
FLYING W WRANGLERS HOLIDAY SHOW
7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15 in advance, $20 at door; stargazerstheatre.com.
DEC. 9
“CHRISTMAS JOY!”
Presented by First Presbyterian Church, 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $15-$25; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
DEC. 10
SING! AN IRISH CHRISTMAS
With Keith and Kristyn Getty, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $32-$78; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
COLLINSWORTH FAMILY CHRISTMAS CONCERT
7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $25; uccspresents.org.
DEC. 11
IRISH CHRISTMAS IN AMERICA
7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25 in advance, $30 at door; stargazerstheatre.com.
DEC. 14
TRACE BUNDY’S ACOUSTIC HOLIDAY
7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $22-$26 in advance, $25-$30 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.
KS 1075 CLASSIC CHRISTMAS
Featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with Tha Dogg Pound and Twista, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $10.75 and up; ticketmaster.com.
DEC. 15
JOHN LEGEND — “A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS TOUR”
8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$149.50; axs.com.
DEC. 16
“CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY”
Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $35-$68; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
A SNAZZY-JAZZY CHRISTMAS CONCERT”
Featuring Swing Factory Big band, 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. concert, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted; 687-2210.
DEC. 17
BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA’S “CHRISTMAS ROCKS! TOUR”
8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$89.50; altitudetickets.com.
DEC. 19
“ROCKIN’ IN A WINTER WONDERLAND”
With FACE Vocal Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $15-$35; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
DEC. 20
“AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS”
Mark O’Connor and Friends featuring Brandy Clark, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$59.50; AT.
DEC. 21
CONSCIOUS ALLIANCE HOLIDAY PARTY
With Boombox with Classixx and Orchard Lounge, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $19.75 and up; ticketmaster.com.
STAGE
NOV. 21-DEC. 24
“A CHRISTMAS CAROL”
Stage Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
NOV. 23-25
“THE NUTCRACKER”
Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24, 2 p.m. Nov. 25, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $32-$68; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
NOV. 23-DEC. 23
“A CHRISTMAS CAROL”
Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: minersalley.com.
NOV. 23-DEC. 24
“MOUNTAIN HOLIDAY: A CHRISTMAS MELODRAMA AND OLIO”
The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21.Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
“THE SANTALAND DIARIES”
The Jones, Denver, $25 and up; denvercenter.org.
NOV. 23-DEC. 31
“SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL”
Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
NOV. 24-DEC. 22
“THE STORY OF THE NUTCRACKER”
1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse Children’s Theatre, Golden, $12; minersalley.com.
NOV. 24-DEC. 24
“THE NUTCRACKER”
Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, $35-$155; coloradoballet.org.
NOV. 29-DEC. 2
“NUTCRACKER, THE BALLET”
7:30 Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1, 2 p.m. Dec. 1-2, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $12-$15; tinyurl.com/yatn3mzz.
NOV. 29-DEC. 24
“A CHRISTMAS CAROL”
Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theatre, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Go online for times and ticket prices: uccspresents.org.
NOV. 30-DEC. 23
“A CHRISTMAS CAROL — THE RADIO SHOW”
7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
NOV. 30-DEC. 24
“SANTA’S BIG RED SACK”
Avenue Theater, Denver, $28; avenuetheater.com.
DEC. 5-15
IRVING BERLIN’S “WHITE CHRISTMAS”
Buell Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
DEC. 13-23
“YULE BE NAUGHTY”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sunday, through Dec. 23, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25; themat.org.
DEC. 14-JAN. 1
“THE PUPPET MAKER: A STORY OF CHRISTMAS”
2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Saturdays-Sundays, 4 p.m. Fridays, Simpich Showcase, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$22; simpich.com/theatre-2018.
DEC. 15-16
“15TH OF DECEMBER: A ONE-OF-A-KIND CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR”
Music, carols, dancing and more with Jared Anderson and friends, 6 p.m. Dec. 15-16, 2 p.m. Dec. 16, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$21. Tickets: 15thofdecember.com.
DEC. 17
“RAT PACK CHRISTMAS”
7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $33-$84; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
DEC. 21
“THE CELTIC GIFT”
With Irish Dance Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $20-$50; irishdancetheatre.com.
DEC. 21-22
“SCENES OF THE SEASON”
7:30 p.m., Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, $15-$25; evergreenplayers.org.
DEC. 22-23
“A COLORADO NUTCRACKER”
Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet, opens 2 p.m. Dec. 22, 7 p.m. Dec. 22, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 23, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $19.50-$48.50; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
DEC. 23
“107TH TRADITIONAL CHRISTMAS MYSTERY PAGEANT”
Combines the Biblical account of the birth of Jesus along with church legends and Christmas Carols, 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St.; 635-3549, fcucc.org.
DEC. 26
“A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS”
7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$65; altitudetickets.com.
DEC. 27
“A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS”
7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $$45-$125; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
VISUAL ARTS
NOV. 21-24
HOLIDAY MINIATURES EXHIBIT
Abend Gallery, Denver; abendgallery.com.
NOV. 30-DEC. 1
CHRISTMAS CRECHE EXHIBIT AND LIVE NATIVITY
2-9 p.m. Nov. 20, 1-8 p.m. Dec. 1, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive; coloradospringscreche.net.
DEC. 23-29
CHRISTMAS IN MAGIC TOWN
See Michael Garman’s cityscape decorated for Christmas, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Michael Garman Museum and Gallery, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., $3-$5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yau5mso.
SHOPPING
THROUGH DEC. 23
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ DENVER CHRISTKINDL MARKET
A traditional German Holiday Market, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 1515 Arapahoe St., Denver, free admission; christkindlmarketdenver.com.
CHARITY
THROUGH DEC. 9
HOLIDAY GIFT DRIVE
Donation of toys and gifts for kids of all ages can be dropped off at the Colorado Springs Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave. and all local 7-Eleven stores; Officer Jessica Kuhn, 444-7410, ext. 1.
THROUGH DEC. 14
TOYS FOR TOTS HOLIDAY DRIVE
Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, RE/MAX Properties, Inc., 1740 Chapel Hills Drive; 330-1307, virgilteam.com.
THROUGH JAN. 12
GAZETTE-EL POMAR FOUNDATION EMPTY STOCKING FUND EVENTS
To benefit local health and human service agencies. For a list of events and to donate, go to fillanemptystocking.org.
DEC. 1
TEENS WITH PROMISE AND COLORADO SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT HOLIDAY GIFT DRIVE
Visit with Santa and donation a gift for a child in need, especially for kids older than 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., parking lot at 5775 N. Academy Blvd.; Officer Jessica Kuhn, 444-7410, ext. 1.
DEC. 27
SKATE NIGHT
To benefit the Gazette-El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund, 6-8 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $5-$10; tinyurl.com/yd6274sv.
FOOD AND DRINK
NOV. 25
BRUNCH BUNCH — THANKSGIVING LEFTOVERS COOKING CLASS
11 a.m.-2 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
NOV. 26
HOW TO USE YOUR THANKSGIVING LEFTOVERS COOKING CLASS
6:30-8:30 p.m., Boz Catering, 6628 Delmonico Drive, $55. Registration: 559-8109, bozcatering.com/boz-cooking-classes.
NOV. 27
HOMEMADE HOLIDAY GIFTS COOKING CLASS
6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
DEC. 1-2
HOLIDAY HOME TOUR
To benefit the Focus on the Forest, Habitat for Humanity of Teller County and Woodland Park Senior Organization, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., homes in Woodland Park and surrounding areas, $5 and up. Tickets: wphht.org.
DEC. 1
CHRISTMAS BAKING: TINY TREATS COOKING CLASS
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $79. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
MOROCCAN AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE COOKING CLASS
5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
DEC. 1 AND 8
CHRISTMAS TEAS AND MUSEUM TOUR
11 a.m. and 2 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave., $30. Reservations: 635-7925, mcallisterhouse.org/event-teas/calendar.
DEC. 4
HEALTHY HOLIDAY COOKING CLASS
6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $45. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
DEC. 5
A CLASSIC CHRISTMAS DINNER COOKING CLASS
6-10 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $85. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
DEC. 11
HOLIDAY SALADS COOKING CLASS
11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $35. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
EDIBLE CHRISTMAS GIFTS COOKING CLASS — CHAI SPICE COOKIES AND CHAI SPICE GRANOLA
12:30 p.m., Authentic Indian Recipes, 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
DEC. 12
FOOD AND WINE TASTING: HOLIDAY MEAL PAIRINGS
6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $79. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
DEC. 13
COUPLES CLASS: EASY ENTERTAINING FOR THE HOLIDAYS
6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $165. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
DEC. 15
MURDER MYSTERY HOLIDAY DINNER “WHODUNIT SANTA”
7 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $85. Reservations: 1-303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org.
DEC. 19
HOLIDAY DIPS AND APPS COOKING CLASS
6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $45. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
KIDS AND PETS
THROUGH DEC. 24
SANTA’S WONDERLAND
Free 4x6 photo with Santa, crafts and more, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive. Go online for schedule: basspro.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland.
DEC. 1
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
8-11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, free; upkiwanis.org.
AUTISM FRIENDLY SANTA EVENT
Photo with Santa and family activities, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., ACI Learning Center, 1930 Frequent Flyer Point, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y9luh5ct.
DEC. 8
PICTURES WITH SANTA
With hot cocoa and cookies, activities and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Rampart Range Campus, 11195 Highway 83, $5; 502-2091, ppcc.edu.
DEC. 8 AND 15
NATURE HIKE WITH SANTA
10-11:30 a.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
DEC. 8-23
“THE SNOWFLAKEY PRINCESS”
Kid’s First Theatre, 11 a.m. DEC. 8, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 23, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50; themat.org.
DEC. 9
COOKIES WITH SANTA
Photo with Santa, music, activities and more, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m. or 3-4:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain PBS, Tim Gill Center for Public Media, 315 E. Costilla St., go online for ticket prices. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ybbmwffh.
DEC. 15
HERE COMES SANTA CLAUS
Kids concert, 10 and 11:30 a.m., 190 S. Cascade Ave., $26 and up, free for ages 17 and younger. Tickets: 520-7469, csphilharmonic.org.
OTHER STUFF
THROUGH JAN. 6
HOLIDAY DESIGNER SHOWCASE
The Castle will be transformed into an unforgettable winter dream, Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 Daniels Park Road, Sedalia. Call or go online for times and ticket prices: 1-303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org.
NOV. 22
THANKSGIVING TURKEY TOSS
Watch wolves, coyotes and foxes enjoy their turkey dinner, 9-11 a.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 12 and younger. Registration: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
NOV. 23
MOUNTAIN ILLUMINATION FESTIVAL
With a quarter of a million lights, hot chocolate and s’mores, 5-9 p.m. daily, Cave of the Winds Mountain Park, 100 Cave of the Winds Road, Manitou Springs, $25-$50; caveofthewinds.com.
NOV. 23-DEC. 23
SANTA’S VILLAGE
4:30-8:30 p.m., with last entry at 7:30 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Dear Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $15-$20, free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8mexec9.
NOV. 23-DEC. 31
A HUDSON CHRISTMAS
Outdoor Christmas lights display, Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, $8-$10.50. Go online for times: tinyurl.com/ybs6olo9.
NOV. 23-JAN. 1
BLOSSOMS OF LIGHT
5-9 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., $11-$16, free for ages 2 and younger, Denver. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ybqlputy.
NOV. 29
HOW THE GRIEF STOLE CHRISTMAS
Workshop for families experiencing loss, 6-7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St., free. Registration: 633-3400, ext. 6535, dkinnan@pikespeakhospice.org.
NOV. 29-DEC. 2
HOMETOWN CHRISTMAS
Craft show, soup supper, movie, candy cane festival and more, Grace Community Church, 8475 Grace Church View, Falcon; 494-1576, gccfalcon.org.
DEC. 1
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS FAMILY FUN DAY
Crafts, activities and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., donations accepted. Registration: 385-5990, cspm.org.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
Music by the UCCS Honors Ensemble, tour the Heller Center’s 36 acres and more, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., UCCS Heller Center for the Arts & Humanities, 1250 N. Campus Drive, free; uccs.edu/heller.
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS PARADE
5:50 p.m., Tejon Street, starting at St. Vrain Street, ending at Vermijo Avenue; coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com.
LIGHTER SIDE OF CHRISTMAS PARADE — “CHRISTMAS IN THE STARS”
6 p.m., downtown Woodland Park; lightersideofchristmas.com.
DEC. 1-31
CHRISTMAS LIGHTS HELICOPTER TOURS
6-10 p.m., Colorado Springs Airport, 1575 Aviation Way. Prices and registration: 868-5580, coloradovertical.com.
DEC. 6
ELECTRIC MOONLIGHT
Adults-only event with food, beer and wine sampling, live music and Santa Claus, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $37.75-$40.75. Registration: cmzoo.org/em.
HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Information and support on how to survive the holidays while mourning the loss of a loved one, 6-8 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, free. Registration required by Dec. 1: 687-0549, mhbarrowman@prospecthch.org.
DEC. 6-9 AND DEC. 14-16
HOLIDAY TOURS OF THE GOVERNOR’S RESIDENCE
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Eighth Avenue main gate, Denver, free; coloradoshome.org.
DEC. 7
HOLIDAY PARTY AND ORNAMENT AUCTION
With music, giveaways, hors d’oeuvres and more, 4-8 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/ornament-auction.
DEC. 8 AND 15
HORSE DRAWN WAGON RIDES
With jingle bells and seasonal songs, 11:30 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m.., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $7. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
DEC. 9
YULE FESTIVAL
Santa, hot wassail, entertainment, breakfast and lunch, Sallie Bush Community Building, 10795 Belvidere Ave., Green Mountain Falls; Margaret Peterson, 684-2130.
DEC. 13
PIKES PEAK HOLIDAY BOOKIE PARTY: DECEMBER WRITE BRAIN
8:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y7fgkth3.
DEC. 15
ROCKY MOUNTAIN RAPTOR HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
11 a.m.-3 p.m., 720 E. Vine Drive, Fort Collins, rmrp.org.
DEC. 22
SHOWING OF “THE POLAR EXPRESS”
6 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Place, Pueblo, $5-$7. Tickets:pueblomemorialhall.com.
NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENTS
DEC. 28-31
STS9
Denver New Year’s Run, Dec. 28, 29 and 31, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver; Dec. 30, Summit, Denver. Go online for times and ticket prices; TM.
DEC. 31
FREE HOLIDAY RIDES
Hosted by McCormick & Murphy for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Go online for details: mccormickmurphy.com/community/no-dui-free-rides.
“SUPER BUBBLE”
Kid’s First Theatre, open 11 a.m. Dec. 31, 2 and 4 p.m. Dec. 31, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50; themat.org.
“NEW YEAR’S EVE”
Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.,$26-$68; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
FELIPE ESPARZA
8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$49.50; AT.
NEW YEAR’S DAY EVENTS
JAN. 1
FREE HOLIDAY RIDES
Hosted by McCormick & Murphy for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Go online for details: mccormickmurphy.com/community/no-dui-free-rides.
FIRST DAY HIKES
9 a.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
CRAFT FAIRS
NOV. 24
HOLIDAY ART AND GIFT MARKET
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/art-gift-market.
NOV. 25-DEC. 30
OWN YOUR OWN ART SALE AND HOLIDAY EXHIBITION
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo; tinyurl.com/yd5arusa.
NOV. 29
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
4-10 p.m., Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8260 Northfield Blvd., Denver; denverbazaar.com.
NOV. 30
GUYS, GRUB AND GIFTS HOLIDAY SHOPPING EXPERIENCE
5-7 p.m., Gallery 132, 251 Front St., Suite 8, Monument; gallery132.com, jennifer@gallery132.com.
NOV. 30-DEC. 2
ARTS AND CRAFTS SALE
4-8 p.m. Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1-2, Colorado College, WCC Worner Fireside, Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave.; 389-6607, coloradocollege.edu/getevents.
DEC. 1
CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR
9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain High School, 1200 Cresta Road;cmhscraftfair.com.
NORTH POLE CRAFT FAIR
9 a.m.-4 p.m., Grace Best School, 66 Jefferson St., Monument; RF Smith, rff106k@gmail.com.
DEC. 1-2
CRAFT FAIR
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 2, Doherty High School, 4515 Barnes Road; 663-8284, robertpintor.service@gmail.com.
A UNIQUE CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE
Co-hosted by Penny Taylor Re-Find Restoration with products created from e-claimed materials and Pambo Toto with hand-crafted items from Kenyan artisans, with Colleen Briggs with original fine art and giclee prints, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 2, Downtown Bungalow, 1815 N. El Paso St.; fragmentsoflightart@gmail.com.
DEC. 7-9
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
5-10 p.m. Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 8-9, RiNo, 2845 Walnut St., Denver; denverbazaar.com.
DEC. 8
HOLIDAY CRAFT AND GIFT SHOW
9 a.m.-4 p.m., Masonic Center, 1150 Panorama Drive; cadybethshows.com.
DEC. 9
CHRISTMAS CRAFT SALE AND FIREMAN’S BREAKFAST
7-10 a.m., Hanover Volunteer Fire Station, 17550 S. Peyton Highway; Bonnie Reble, 683-2995.
DEC. 15
SANTA’S WORKSHOP AND BAZAAR
9 a.m.-1 p.m., City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; tinyurl.com/yc8uobz4.
DEC. 15
VEGAN HOLIDAY MARKET
11 a.m.-3 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; tinyurl.com/yacfzkmq.