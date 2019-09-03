City officials, residents and the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce celebrated the 300-foot extension last week of Pikes Peak Avenue at U.S. 24. The extension’s unveiling makes way for the upcoming opening of The Human Bean drive-in coffee kiosk, a project launched by Dan and Sara Taylor of Woodland Park.
The business, which is set to open soon (no date has been announced), will eventually include a car wash, expected to open later in the fall.
To nudge the project forward, the Taylors received a tax-increment-financing agreement from the Downtown Development Authority. The tax reimbursement on future profits is expected to pay for the $800,000 extension.
According to Joe Butler, project manager with Hammers Construction, the total site development costs of $600,000 include drainage structures, utility infrastructure and the extension. The cost for the coffee kiosk structure was around $200,000.
Sara Taylor will manage the kiosk and to date has hired 20 employees, part-time and full-time.
“For me, when I look at the DDA, this is what the organization is all about,” said Mayor Neil Levy, speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 23. “A big thank you to the Taylors for alleviating traffic on the highway.”
DDA treasurer Tanner Coy added, “I’d like to thank the Taylors on behalf of the DDA. This is a great project and the improvements are great.We are all going to benefit from this.”
The Human Bean is a franchise based in Medford, Ore. Other Colorado locations are in Evans, Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland, LaSalle and Windsor. Learn more about the Woodland Park location, 275 E. U.S. 24, at facebook.com/thehumanbeanofwoodlandpark/.