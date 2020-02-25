Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 in exchange for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in Feb. 19 armed robbery at the GNC store in Woodland Park
The Woodland Park Police Department is investigating the robbery, which occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. at the GNC (General Nutrition Centers) store, 1115 E. US Highway 24. Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers and Woodland Park police are working together to track down the suspect.
According to a Crime Stoppers release, the suspect was in the area of the store from 5:11 to 5:38 p.m. He is described as a white man, wearing a black or blue baseball cap, black jacket, and khaki pants.
He was armed with a silver handgun and left the business in a white Subaru station wagon with an undisclosed amount of cash, the release states.
You may submit information anonymously through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers online at crimestop.net, the P3 app, by calling 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization governed by volunteer trustees. PPACS is a member of Crime Stoppers USA, the nationwide Crime Stoppers network that works with local law enforcement agencies to help solve crimes and identify suspects wanted by local agencies.