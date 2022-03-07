This elusive bird is primarily a migrant in Teller County.
Grebes are water-loving birds that are similar to waterfowl, but their toes are lobed instead of webbed. To accommodate their exclusively aquatic lifestyle they have thick waterproof plumage. Grebes are skilled swimmers and divers, with legs positioned far back on the body to facilitate paddling but making them very awkward on land. An amusing behavior of grebes is that adults will give their newly hatched young a free ride on their backs. Grebes have short tails and wings. Grebes taxi before takeoff, but are rarely seen in flight. Although more on the rare side, the Western Grebe may also be seen locally.
The teal-sized Pied-billed Grebe has a compact duck-like body and a short neck. They have a thicker chicken-like beak, while other grebes have flatter more pointed beaks. The Pied-billed sports rather dull brownish plumage, but a good mark to look for from a distance is the whitish rump. During the summer breeding season, closer looks reveal a black throat and a more diagnostic feature, a black ring around the paler beak. During the winter non-breeding season, their throat changes to whitish and the beak turns yellow. Also note the round top of the head and whitish ring around the dark eye. The sexes appear similar but juveniles are quite different with brown and white striping on the body. Pied-billed Grebes are typically seen alone or in pairs.
While typically silent, the Pied-billed is more vocal than other grebes. During the summer their spooky vocalizations may arise from marshy wetlands. The calls of the Pied-billed are an odd series of slurred guttural notes that accelerate then decelerate. While diving, they consume crayfish and small fish in addition to aquatic insects and other small aquatic animals like snails and amphibians.
Pied-billed Grebes can precisely control their buoyancy like a submarine, allowing them to partially sink with just their head sticking above water. A nickname for the Pied-billed Grebe is Water Witch, a reflection of their ability to disappear when approached in small ponds. Remember the old jail break movies, where prisoners escape into the swamp with bloodhounds in hot pursuit? The inmates then break off a hollow reed and hide underwater along the shoreline, popping the reed in their mouth and sticking it up into the air to breath until the danger passes. Well the Pied-billed Grebe must have seen these movies. When danger approaches, they can quickly dive then hide in vegetation along the shoreline, sticking only their beak and nostrils out of the water to breath until it’s safe to reemerge.
Notable reports from the Woodland Park yard area:
Northern Flicker — one on Feb. 27
Black-capped Chickadee — a few sightings in early Feb.
White-breasted Nuthatch — one or two around some of the time
Dark-eyed Junco — singing on Feb. 23, subspecies: Pink-sided- one or two around most of the time, White-winged- a few around some of the time, Slate-colored- a few sightings
Pine Siskin — small flocks around most of the time, 24 on Feb. 15
Cassin’s Finch — small flocks around most of the time, 20 on Feb. 24
House Sparrow — pair around some of the time.
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.