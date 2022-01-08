Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Woodland Park's Sydney Roshek (23) make a shot during the Jan. 3 game vs. Florence. The Panthers won 61-21.
Stella Schroeder (12) takes control of the ball during the Jan. 3 game vs. Florence.
Woodland Park's Savannah Roshek (14) gets control of the ball during the Jan. 3 game against Florence. The Panthers won 61-21.
Brenna Larsen (10) gets ready to make a shot.
Bella Slocum (30) takes control of the ball during the Jan. 3 game.
Avery Larson (32) maneuvers between two Florence players.
The Woodland Park Lady Panthers started 2022 with a 61-21 win over Florence Monday, Jan. 3 at home. Their next game is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, vs. Mitchell High School at home.
Submitted by Paul Magnuson
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only
