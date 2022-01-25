Mark Harter of Florissant sent in this photo of the first full moon of 2022. He writes, “I took this image from Florissant this morning about 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, using a Nikon DSLR 400 mm zoom lens, looking toward Hoosier Pass south of Breckenridge.” Harter continued, “The January full moon is traditionally called the Wolf Moon because wolves are often heard howling at the moon more around this time of year. Note the raven flying above the moon, which makes it an even more interesting picture… ‘As the crow flies.’”
