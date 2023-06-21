It was a parade 56 years in the making (47 in the NBA, another nine in the ABA) and it didn’t disappoint. Hundreds of thousands of adoring Denver Nuggets fans descended into downtown Denver the procession down 17th Street and a rally at Civic Center Park. This photo shows the wall of fans that were celebrating in anticipation of the arrival of the Nuggets at the top of the steps of the Denver City and County Building.

