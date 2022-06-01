Thanks to Bonnie Sumner of Woodland Park for sharing this photo. She says, “Love seeing one of the herd of Scottish Highland cows on Highway 67 on the way to Mueller State Park.” According to highlandtitles.com, this breed “originated in the Highlands and the Outer Hebrides islands of Scotland as early as in the 6th century. These days they can also be found across the south of Scotland, in other parts of Europe, as well as in Australia and North and South America.”
