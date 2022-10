Aspens change at Maroon Bells in this recent photograph. The Maroon Bells, twin fourteeners, are known as "the most photographed mountains in North America." We're fortunate to live in such a beautiful state. Mark Harter from Florissant took the photo using a Nikon DSLR D5600.

