Gateway Elementary School teachers and their families and friends met at Woodland Park’s Memorial Park May 7 to wear their new “Ronan Strong” T-shirts, showing support for Gateway preschooler Ronan Wood. The 5-year-old was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor in early 2021 and has endured several surgeries and other treatments. The Gateway family has stepped in to support Ronan and his family in any way they can, including selling T-shirts. Ronan is pictured standing at center left, with his father, Brody Wood; his brother 7-year-old Noah; his mother, Amanda Wood; and his little sister, 3-year-old Ella. Not pictured are the Woods’ three older children.