In a ceremony last week, Mickie Richardson and the Mountain Eire Irish Dancers donated $1,119 to the Woodland Park Hockey Association. The nonprofit organization was the beneficiary of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, held March 12.
From left, in the back row, after Richardson and the dancers, Justin Kirk, Suzy Bradley, Dan Bradley, Landis Seabolt, and Travis Seabolt, who sponsored and supported this year’s event! The Bradleys were the parade grand marshals.
Send your photos for consideration here to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com