Suzanne Core of Woodland Park shared this photo taken at a recent Woodland Park Farmers Market. She says, “Two volunteers with the largest wildlife outreach organization in Colorado, Nature’s Educators, brought ‘Talon Talk’ to the Woodland Park Farmers Market on Friday, July 15, along with a Red-tailed hawk and a kestral. Shoppers of all ages could get up close (but not too personal) with the raptors as they heard their stories and learned more about the importance of conservation.” The Summer Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through the end of September in Memorial Park in Woodland Park.