The following is an article written by Lynda McDonald’s third-through-fifth grade classes at Guffey Community Charter School

The tradition of the pie palooza began in 2010 by a teacher here at Guffey School. It is so good to see that her legacy lives on through rain, shine, sleet, and snow. Alexi wrote three melodrama’s to go with the event. We have been using them ever since. So with no further ado, I introduce to you the first in a trilogy: In a Pickle at the Pie Palooza.