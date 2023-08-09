Bear photo of the week

The little fella knocked down the hummingbird feeder — notice the empty wire hook. He casually came down the tree, and walked around the back, of our Florissant home, and down to the neighbor’s. (It was a lot darker, than the pix.)

 David K. Johnson Photography

