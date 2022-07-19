A Courier reader who wished to remain nameless shared this picture of a moose and her twins that were around their house for a little while in the Catamount area. According to all-about-moose.com, “When moose are born they are completely helpless. A single born baby moose calf will weigh around 30 pounds while twins will weigh somewhat less at about 14 pounds. At this time they are completely vulnerable to predators, to protect her calf the cow will keep her calf completely hidden for several days.”
Send your photos for consideration as an upcoming Courier Photo of the Week to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.