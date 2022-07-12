Prithika Balakrishnan lays willow poles skewered with goat meat on the smoke rack during Survival University’s Austere Cooking 101 and Bushcraft course on Thursday, June 30 outside Cripple Creek. The class learned how to process the animal earlier in the morning with butcher Jason Nauert. Per thesurvivaluniversity.com, the hands-on three-day, two-night course “focuses on solving the problem of meeting nutritional needs and avoiding foodborne illnesses in austere environments, meaning locations without safe food handling facilities or procedures. This course is designed to teach students the best practices in animal inspection, harvesting, field dressing, butchering and cooking, utilizing little to no modern equipment other than knives and saws.”
