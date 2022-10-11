Thank you to Paul Groves of Divide for this photo submissoin of a white-lined sphinx moth taken near his home.
The white-lined sphinx is also known as the hummingbird moth because of its bird-like size and similar flight pattern, according to Wikipedia. It’s a common sphingid moth that occurs throughout most of North America, according to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, whose website states: “The adults are primarily nocturnal fliers but are sometimes seen during the day, too. With their large, plump bodies and relatively small wing surfaces, they must beat their wings very fast, compared to butterflies, in order to stay aloft. By beating their wings rapidly, these agile fliers are able to hover like a hummingbird in mid-air.”
