The all-women team Victor Foxes competed against the Rustys during the 32nd annual Victor Cup tournament Feb. 4 at Brian's Park in Victor. This year was the first year an all-women team competed in the tournament sponsored by the Victor Penguins Hockey Club. Six teams competed this year on the outdoor ice rink.

