The Ute Pass Historical Society premiered to the general public their first ever locally produced video documentary, “Dude Ranches — In the Shadows of Pikes Peak.” There was a sold-out show at the Gold Hill Theaters for the documentary that told the story of the dude ranches in the Ute Pass Region of past and present. For those who missed out, the Dude Ranch Documentary will be playing at the Gold Hill Theaters on May 17 at 5 p.m.

