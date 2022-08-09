Bonnie Sumner of Woodland Park captured this photo of a curious fox near her home. She says, “Gray foxes started appearing a couple of years ago at our house and were rather shy and looked full grown. Well, they have must have finally had kits because this one is much smaller and very inquisitive.” The National Park Service website states, “Gray Foxes can almost be described as catlike in their habits. They climb trees to escape predators, to reach their den, or to hunt. ... Gray foxes are incredibly shy and secretive, they are rarely seen at all and seldom seen in daylight.”
Send your photos for consideration as an upcoming Courier Photo of the Week to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.