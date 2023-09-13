Photo of the week | Chipmunk snack Sep 13, 2023 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courier reader Alan J. Cline spotted this chipmunk nibbling on a treat at Mueller State Park. Alan J. Cline Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Courier reader Alan J. Cline spotted this chipmunk nibbling on a treat at Mueller State Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Courier News Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only Subscribe Login Trending Now American Birthright Standards, a solid move forward for our students | Guest column Mikesell expresses frustration over deputy salaries Braver Angels steps into conflict in Teller County and Ute Pass Letters to the Editor — Sept. 6, 2023 Visiting Victor's troll includes a short, scenic hike Pikes Peak Newspapers
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only