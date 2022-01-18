Mike E. “Mikey” Walker of Woodland Park submitted this photo he took last week of The Windmill Project along the self-guided sculpture tour at the UCCS Ent Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs. The project by Colorado-based artist Patrick Marold is comprised of 2,000 8-foot posts with wind-activated components that turn generators that power LED lights to “illuminate the wind’s movement across the landscape,” states the project website. The project is on view through October. Walker said, “I’ve lived in Woodland Park for 36 years and remain deeply in love this area because of such natural and manmade beauty.”
