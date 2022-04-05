Woodland Park resident Dave Radek captured this photo of a sun halo on the morning of Feb. 23. According to Farmer’s Almanac, “A Sun halo is caused by the refraction, reflection and dispersion of light through ice particles suspended within thin, wispy, high altitude cirrus or cirrostratus clouds. As light passes through these hexagon-shaped ice crystals, it is bent at a 22-degree angle, creating a circular halo around the Sun. The prism effect of light passing through these six-sided ice crystals also separates the light into its various color frequencies, making the halo look like a very pale rainbow, with red on the inside and blue on the outside.” The Almanac states, “A ring around the Sun or Moon means rain or snow is coming soon.”
