Bonnie Sumner of Woodland Park submitted this photo of a visitor to her yard Dec. 6. She says, “Those who know me, know that I do not feed the local deer nor plant anything they might enjoy eating. Having said that, they hang around my house in all seasons. This big buck moves very slowly and decided to make himself comfortable and sit just off the driveway near the house for hours this morning.”
Send your photos for consideration to be an upcoming Courier Photo of the Week to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.