Mike E. Walker of Woodland Park recently shared this photo, “that shows one of a pair of Western Tanagers that have joined the pair of Stellar Jays and Robins that visit my yard daily in Woodland Park. In addition to the red-tailed hawks that soar on the mountain winds over the house and the occasional visit by a flock of crows this place is truly a bird lover’s paradise,” he wrote.
Send your photos for consideration as an upcoming Courier Photo of the Week to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com