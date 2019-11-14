Days after a heated exchange between them, Patrick Frazee said he received a short text from Kelsey Berreth's phone: “Do you even love me?”
Frazee replied: "Why would I bend over backwards and stand behind you through everything if I didn't? So to answer your question, yes I do."
Those messages, authorities say, are further evidence of a coverup in which Frazee and his mistress Krystal Lee tried to make it seem like Berreth, 29, was still alive three days after her murder.
Prosecutors say Frazee stood behind Berreth in her Woodland Park townhouse as she had her eyes covered with a sweater and beat her to death on Thanksgiving Day, while their daughter was in a walker in a back storage room.
An investigator took the stand and read the messages pulled from Frazee’s phone Thursday as prosecutors moved closer to resting their case against him. The Florissant rancher, 33, faces the potential of life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and related charges. Closing arguments could be heard on Friday afternoon, after which the case goes to the jury for deliberations.
Before her Thanksgiving Day disappearance, the messages between Frazee and Berreth revolved around when either would pick up their daughter and how Berreth's Black Friday shopping went.
On Nov. 23, 2018, the day after Berreth was last seen, Frazee received a message from Berreth’s phone asking if he'd keep caring for their daughter overnight.
"Sure, I don't mind, what's going on? Are you OK? Do you need anything or can I do anything?" Frazee responded.
“No, I'm fine, just worn out,” went the reply from Berreth’s phone. “Talk to you guys tomorrow.”
The phones belonging to Frazee and Berreth exchanged a few more texts the next day, Nov. 24, 2018, one of them implying the two planned to speak on the phone together.
Later that evening, Frazee sent another message: "If this is truly what you want, I'll respect your wishes and give you space. Let me know if you change your mind. I'll leave you alone."
The next day, Nov. 25, 2018, was the last time the two texted, when Berreth ostensibly questioned Frazee’s love for her. Records show that Frazee sent the response about “bending over backwards," but that Berreth's phone never received it.
The messages from Berreth's phone were actually written by Lee or Frazee, authorities say.
Lee, a key witness against Frazee, previously testified that she sent at least the last of messages from Berreth’s phone at Frazee’s request. Lee said she burned Berreth’s phone on her property after sending it.
The jury on Thursday also heard from Mary Longmire, a Teller County Department of Human Services worker who spoke with Frazee in late December 2018 about his relationship with Berreth. She said Frazee claimed he last saw Berreth to pick up their daughter at 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Frazee also recounted a “heated discussion” a day earlier where Berreth “lost it” and they decided to go their separate ways, agreeing to share custody of Kaylee.
One of Frazee’s attorneys, Adam Steigerwald, took aim at DNA results showing locations where Berreth’s blood was found inside her townhouse.
Steigerwald emphasized there was no human blood, or even human DNA, found on the haystack in the red barn where Frazee is accused of stashing Berreth’s body.
Testimony is expected to resume after a lunchbreak.
Contact the writer: 476-1654