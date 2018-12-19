A business distinguished by mastery of the owner, Mountain Key Pharmacy in Florissant customizes prescriptions as well as vitamins.
Maybe the pharmacy is off the beaten track, but for Brent Stein, Ph.D, the location on Teller One is ideal. “Fifteen thousand cars a day drive through the intersection of U.S. 24 and Teller One,” he said.
A trip through the pharmacy’s back room is an education in pharmaceuticals. “Here’s where everything happens,” he said.
For instance, a $10,000 scale measures individual parts of chemicals for special prescription requests. With the award-winning Forest Ridge nursing home as well as a geriatric specialist, Richard Harris, M.D., in Woodland Park, aging in place is less burdensome with resources such as Stein’s new pharmacy.
“We make drugs for elderly people,” he said. “For instance, if someone has borderline Alzheimer’s Disease we can interject and treat the symptoms.”
For women who request something to ease the discomfort of menopause, Stein makes a hormone-treatment cream. “It goes through the skin directly into the blood,” he said.
The attention to detail, along with statistics and traffic counts, are part of Stein’s business plan that includes a study by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality that shows people ages 45 to 74 will use from 21.6 to 31.6 prescriptions a year.
When it comes to health care, Stein acts first as a consultant. “Nine out of 10 times disease is caused by nutrient deficiency so we’re working with people from the get-go,” he said. “Maybe it’s somebody over 50 years old who shouldn’t have iron — so I can make a vitamin without iron.”
To gauge the overall health of people in Teller County, Stein relies on a study released by the Public Health office under the direction of Jacque Revello. “You need health care up here,” he said. “Chronic conditions such as high blood pressure — 10 percent higher here than in the rest of Colorado, cholesterol 6 percent higher, arthritis, 10 percent higher — we can make creams for those.”
In addition to the specialties, the pharmacy carries a line of cosmetics along with CBD products — minus the THC component — a schedule 1 drug according to federal guidelines.
“CBD, cannabidiol, is supposedly good for the immune system, pain, cancer, post-traumatic stress syndrome, aches and pains, taken orally,” Stein said.
With degrees in chemistry, biology and mathematics, Stein also earned a doctorate in pharmacology. Early next year he plans to add a health practitioner to the business.
To celebrate the launch of Mountain Key Pharmacy in Florissant, Stein and his staff — Katie Steinbeiser, office manager, and Donna Bryan, pharmaceutical technician — will host a grand opening from 2:30 o 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
For information, call 309-9525.